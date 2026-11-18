Aerospace and aviation

Engineering-title searches fell 82.76%, while the selected technician groups fell 36.00%.

- Ruslan Farakheiev, SignalHireSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalHire reports a 67.46% decline in aerospace and aviation search activity on its platform for January through June 2026, compared with the same months in 2025.The analysis covers grouped job titles and broad industry terms. Aerospace Engineer searches fell 77.03%, and Avionics Engineer searches fell 76.19%. The selected engineering groups fell 82.76% combined.Technician results varied by titleThe selected technician groups fell 36.00%. Aircraft Technician searches rose 100.00% from a small baseline, while Avionics Technician searches fell 89.47%.The broad Aviation query fell 93.69%. Aerospace rose 62.50% from a smaller baseline. Excluding both terms, activity in the remaining groups fell 64.14%.How SignalHire measured search activitySignalHire grouped related query variants and compared their activity over the same six months in each year. Engineering, technician, and avionics groupings can overlap. The figures track searches on SignalHire and provide no estimate of vacancies, employment, or completed hires.Recruiting teams can use the aerospace company directory to identify employers for a company-first search and check role responsibilities against a job brief.About SignalHireSignalHire helps recruiting and sales teams find professional profiles and contact information.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

+1 209-437-3846

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SignalHire Reports 67% Decline in Aerospace and Aviation Searches News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. November 18, 2026, 10:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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