MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) In a move to boost maritime cooperation between India and Canada, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri took part in a bilateral naval engagement with the Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Regina, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

The engagement, held on November 15, included a Passage Exercise (PASSEX), reflecting the two navies' continued efforts to enhance operational coordination and interoperability.

“INS Sahyadri participated in a bilateral naval engagement with HMCS Regina of the Royal Canadian Navy on 15 Nov 26. The engagement featured cross-deck landings, vertical replenishment and a Passage Exercise (PASSEX), involving coordinated ship handling, seamless communication and joint flight operations,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

The latest naval engagement comes amid renewed efforts by India and Canada to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation across various sectors.

Earlier this month, India and Canada held the inaugural Defence Dialogue, exploring avenues to strengthen cooperation in capacity building, military-technical exchanges and defence industrial collaboration.

Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence, Amit Telang, and Assistant Deputy Minister (Policy) in Canada's Department of National Defence, Scott Millar, co-chaired the Dialogue.

The two sides also spoke about regional and global issues, the Defence ministry stated.

"Building on the momentum of high-level engagements, both sides explored avenues to strengthen defence cooperation in capacity building, military-technical exchanges and defence industrial collaboration, while exchanging views on regional and global issues," it added.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, discussing trade, critical minerals, defence and energy.

During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the evolving geopolitical landscape and work ahead to advance a comprehensive trade agreement.

“Just weeks after our discussions in New Delhi, I met again with S Jaishankar on the margins of the G20 in Atlanta. We exchanged perspectives on the evolving geopolitical landscape and discussed the work ahead to advance a comprehensive trade agreement and deepen cooperation on regional security,” Anand posted on X.

“The global economy is being reshaped, and Canada and India have an important role to play in what comes next. With renewed momentum in our relationship, we have an opportunity to expand trade, strengthen energy security and build greater economic resilience,” she wrote.