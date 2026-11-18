MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Armed criminals carried out a major daylight robbery at a Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom on Supriya Road in Bettiah, West Champaran district on Wednesday, fleeing with a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery. The value of the stolen jewellery is expected to be over Rs 30 crore.

The armed robbery took place at around 12.30 p.m. at the showroom located opposite St. Joseph's School, in a busy commercial area.

According to preliminary estimates, the value of the stolen jewellery could be between Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore.

However, the showroom management is yet to complete an inventory of the looted valuables.

According to initial reports, the criminals entered the showroom carrying firearms and threatened staff before looting the jewellery.

They escaped with almost all the ornaments kept at the outlet.

The robbery triggered panic among shopkeepers and residents in the area, particularly as it took place in broad daylight on a busy road close to a school, sparking concerns over safety and law and order.

Soon after receiving information, police teams reached the showroom and began an investigation.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Harkishore Rai, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kumar Gautam, also visited the spot, inspected the premises and directed officials to take necessary action.

Police are questioning showroom employees and examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects and establish the route taken by them while escaping.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest those involved in the robbery.

The exact quantity and value of the stolen jewellery will be established after the showroom management completes its assessment.

A detailed official statement from the police is awaited.

The Senco Gold & Diamonds outlet on Supriya Road was inaugurated in August 2025 and was the company's seventh showroom in Bihar at the time.

Spread across more than 4,000 square feet, the showroom offered gold, diamond, silver and designer jewellery.

Senco Gold, one of India's prominent jewellery brands, has a legacy of more than 85 years and was incorporated in Kolkata in 1994.

The massive robbery in a prominent commercial area has raised serious concerns among local traders over the security of business establishments in Bettiah and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.