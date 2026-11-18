MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Indian equity funds delivered strong gains and attracted higher inflows in October as investors rotated out of artificial intelligence-linked and precious metal assets amid a global market correction, according to a report released on Wednesday.

A report by Vallum Capital Advisors said India-focused equity funds rose 6 per cent during the month, while India-available global equity funds declined 6.5 per cent and precious metal funds fell 7.7 per cent.

Net inflows into the domestic equity funds increased to Rs 40,410 crore in October from Rs 39,071 crore in the previous month, it added.

Global investors spent much of 2026 favouring companies tied to the AI ecosystem and precious metals, trades that largely bypassed Indian markets.

As concerns emerged over funding for AI infrastructure expansion and China's advances in memory-chip technology, semiconductor-related stocks came under pressure globally, triggering a sharp sell-off across the sector.

In addition, a Japan semiconductor exchange-traded fund (ETF) fell about 30 per cent during the month, while India-available Taiwan-focused funds lost 23 per cent.

Rising crude oil prices revived expectations of higher US interest rates, weighing on non-yielding assets such as precious metals.

Meanwhile, precious metal funds dropped 7.7 per cent, while silver has fallen 30 per cent so far this year after surge of 160 per cent in 2025.

Against this backdrop, Indian assets outperformed as the India ETF gained 9 per cent in October which ranks as the world's second-best performing country ETF, aided by a return of foreign investor buying in early November, according to the report.

It further highlighted that equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty 50 and Nifty IT, Bank ETFs generated returns of 12-14 per cent.

The renewed interest from foreign investors was concentrated in large-cap stocks.

Large-cap funds gained 9.8 per cent during the month, compared with 4 per cent for mid-cap funds and 0.7 per cent for small-cap funds.

Notably, domestic investor flows reflected a similar trend.

Net inflows into large-cap funds rose to Rs 13,887 crore from Rs 9,634 crore, while small-cap fund inflows slowed to Rs 5,152 crore from Rs 8,071 crore.

Foreign inflows also supported the rupee which appreciated against all 21 currencies tracked by Vallum, including a 1.1 per cent gain against the US dollar during the month.

However, the dollar remains up 5.9 per cent against the Indian currency over the past year, the report said.