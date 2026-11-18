MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) An Assam Rifles unit under the Army's Spear Corps seized 151 grams of heroin from two passengers of a train travelling from Silchar in Assam to Agartala in Tripura.

The narcotics, being carried in 13 soap cases, have been valued at nearly Rs 1.05 crore in the illicit drugs market. The two passengers have been apprehended and handed over to the police along with the narcotics.

Silchar, in the Cachar district of Assam, shares a boundary with the state of Mizoram, which borders Myanmar. States like Mizoram that border Myanmar are close to the notorious Golden Triangle and are used as conduits for the flow of drugs into India. This trafficking is often related to insurgency.

The Assam Rifles, while primarily deployed for security purposes in the northeastern states, also works in tandem with central and state law enforcement agencies to curb crimes such as the trafficking of drugs.

"Under the government's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', all agencies have been directed to maintain vigil in states that share a border with Myanmar, as a lot of narcotics enter the country through them. There is constant monitoring of trains and road vehicles in these states," a senior official said.

The Assam Rifles has had huge successes in recent times, having seized drugs worth hundreds of crores.

Recently, large quantities of methamphetamine tablets were also seized by the force. These tablets, known as Yaba, are of particular concern for the government as they are used by the youth as a party drug.

In August alone, the Assam Rifles, along with other agencies, seized narcotics, contraband and cash worth Rs 300 crore from several parts of Assam, Manipur and Mizoram.

The seizures were from the Churachandpur, Senapati and Kamjong districts in Manipur, Cachar and Sribhumi districts in Assam, and the Aizawl and Champai districts of Mizoram.

The haul included 1.32 kg heroin, 7.7 lakh Yaba/methamphetamine tablets, 13.23 kg opium, 8.22 kg morphine, 360 grams brown sugar, 11,630 kg poppy seeds, 4.5 lakh smuggled cigarette sticks and Rs 75.025 lakh in unaccounted for cash.

Central agencies are also working with local authorities to destroy poppy and ganja crops in several northeastern states.

"Youths from these states are being used by the druglords as couriers. Efforts are also on to provide alternate opportunities to the youth, so that they may lead their lives in a better manner," the official said.