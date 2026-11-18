MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday claimed that the state which was once 'engulfed by riots' and where criminals operated with impunity, is now known for its rule of law, while crediting its police and Anti-Terrorism Squad for the same.

Addressing a gathering during the launch of the joint capacity-building training programme of the National Security Guard (NSG) and Uttar Pradesh Police at the Lucknow Police Lines, CM Adityanath stated that the entire country today takes pride in the bravery of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

According to the UP CM, there was a time when the state was engulfed in the "flames of riots, criminals were emboldened, and anarchy reigned everywhere".

"Today, the state is governed by the rule of law," he claimed.

"The policy of the Central and State governments is clear- neither fearlessness for criminals, nor opportunity for terrorists, nor any compromise with the security of the nation. Keeping in view the changing challenges in the global scenario, countering them requires not just courage, but also modern technology, an infallible strategy, swift decision-making, and the efficiency to act as a team," he said while noting the importance of the capacity-building training programme,

Highlighting emerging security challenges, the UP CM said that enemies have changed their methods with time and are now attacking through invisible fronts.

"Hawala networks, counterfeit currency, illegal conversions, cybercrime and cryptocurrency are being used to hollow out the system from within," he said while expressing satisfaction that the brave personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and ATS have exposed every such invisible conspiracy.

"Today, 21 ATS field units are deployed across the state, and 10 new field units have been established to create an impregnable security network. The ATS now has an Illegal Conversion Cell, a Crypto Analysis Wing, and a Cyber Operations Team," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the security measures during religious events, he said: "When crores of devotees take a holy dip of faith on the land of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019 and Mahakumbh 2025, the impregnable security of our SPOT commandos and UP Police is such that not even a bird can flutter past to breach security."

The UP CM further stated that along with ensuring transparency in police recruitment, the police budget has been increased three to four times.

"Cyber police stations have expanded from just two to all 75 districts of the state. Under Operation Trinetra, more than 1.5 million CCTV cameras have been installed, and the response time of PRV 112 has been reduced from 65 minutes to just 5-7 minutes," he mentioned.

"Additionally, illegal properties worth more than Rs 15,000 crore have been confiscated or demolished, resulting in a significant decline in robbery and dacoity across the state," the Chief Minister added.