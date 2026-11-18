MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 18 (IANS) A special team of Tripura Police on Wednesday took Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen to Ahmedabad in Gujarat as part of an investigation into a case involving alleged racial slurs and harassment of a tribal youth from Tripura, officials said.

A police official said that after obtaining the necessary permission from the Additional District and Sessions Judge of West Tripura district in Agartala, Shokeen was taken to Ahmedabad by a 3-member special Tripura Police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

“Since the place of occurrence (PoO) was Ahmedabad in Gujarat, he is being taken to the western Indian city for investigation. After visiting Ahmedabad and completing the necessary legal formalities, he will be brought back to Agartala and produced before the court again,” the police official told IANS.

Social media influencer Shokeen was arrested by Delhi Police on October 22 in connection with another case. He was subsequently brought to Tripura on November 10 and has been in police custody since then.

After his arrival in Agartala, Shokeen was produced before the Additional District and Sessions Judge on November 10, 13 and 16. On each occasion, the court remanded him to police custody for questioning.

Tripura Police registered a case against him on October 22 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Rao had earlier said that the FIR was registered following the circulation of a video allegedly showing a youth from Tripura being subjected to racial slurs and harassment.

The video came to his notice on October 21, following which he contacted the Special Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Police Unit for the North Eastern Region of Delhi Police and the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rao had told the media. Preliminary information suggested that the video was recorded in Ahmedabad nearly two months ago.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had directed the DGP to coordinate with the Delhi Police over the alleged derogatory remarks made by the content creator against a young tribal man from the state.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with several political parties and leaders in Tripura, including the CPI(M), Congress and Tipra Motha Party (TMP), condemned the alleged incident and demanded action against the accused.

Two CPI(M)-affiliated youth organisations and two youth and student organisations affiliated with the TMP had also lodged police complaints in Agartala against Shokeen over the allegedly racist video targeting a youth from Tripura.