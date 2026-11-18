MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who met Prince William in the city on Wednesday, has shared what he spoke with the British royalty.

The prince visited KJo's office, a day after Karan hosted the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in the city. KJo spoke with the media stationed at the venue, and expressed his pride for hosting the royals, and exhibiting the signature Indian hospitality.

He told the media,“It felt wonderful. We talked extensively about films and the filmmaking process. Our films do exceptionally well abroad too, we have such a massive diaspora market in the United Kingdom. Nowadays, our films are breaking into the Top 10 everywhere. As we have recently seen, our films are earning huge box office collections both at home and overseas”.

The Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom is the largest visible ethnic minority and the largest foreign-born population group in the country. With the British Indian population close to approximately 1.9 to 2 million people, it makes up roughly 3.1% of the overall UK population.

KJo also spoke about his directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' which was majorly set in the UK, and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also met Prince William at KJo's office accompanied by her husband, the Indian royalty Saif Ali Khan. In fact, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' featured an NRI family settled in the UK. The film is set to complete 25 years shortly.

KJo further mentioned,“We also share a very special bond with the United Kingdom. We spoke about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is completing 25 years this December. Since we filmed so much of it in the United Kingdom, we discussed that as well. We also spoke about cricket, as Saif and the Prince have cricket lineage”.

The Prince got a taste of Bollywood nostalgia during his visit to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office. The music from the Karan Johar-directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which was majorly set in London, gave the royal visit its cinematic touch. Dancers performed to some of the film's best-loved songs, including Kareena's iconic song 'Bole Chudiyan'.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards, founded by William, were held in Mumbai on November 17. The awards recognise people and organisations working on solutions to environmental challenges.

Mumbai hosted the 6th edition of the awards for the first time in India. During his visit, William participated in an Earthshot Impact Assembly, met the 15 global finalists and highlighted India's growing contribution to climate action and sustainable development.

The Prince and his wife Catherine also enjoyed a game of gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, travelled on the Mumbai Metro and interacted with young environmental enthusiasts. Five winners will each receive $1.3 million to scale up their environmental initiatives.