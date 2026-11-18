IEPFA Organises Niveshak Shivir in New Delhi for Investor Protection

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), organised a 'Niveshak Shivir' in New Delhi to promote investor education and protection, as per a statement by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The one-day camp, held on November 17 at the India Habitat Centre, provided investors with face-to-face grievance redressal, claim facilitation and assistance with investor-related services.

"Dedicated service desks enabled direct facilitation of unclaimed dividends and shares pending for six to seven years, on-the-spot KYC and nomination updates, and resolution of pending claim issues, without intermediaries," the Ministry said. The event brought together representatives from IEPFA, SEBI, stock exchanges, depositories, companies and Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs) to assist investors in resolving their pending claims. Representatives from NSE, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, MUFG Intime, KFin Technologies, CAMS and Bigshare Services participated in the initiative. Companies including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Jio Financial Services and JK Lakshmi Cement also provided assistance to claimants at the venue.

Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, attended the event as the chief guest, alongside IEPFA CEO Sumit Garg and senior officials from SEBI and other participating institutions. Addressing the initiative, Malhotra emphasised that the government must reach out to citizens to ensure that money belonging to them is returned to its rightful owners. He also visited the facilitation booths, interacted with claimants, heard their grievances and assured them of continued government support.

Highlighting the progress made in resolving investor claims, the Minister noted that over 62,700 claims were approved during the previous financial year. He further informed that more than 2,500 investors had received in-person assistance at earlier Niveshak Shivirs, adding that the initiative would be extended to more cities. "After Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Bhopal, New Delhi became the eighth city to host the initiative, which began in Pune in 2025," the Ministry said. The initiative aims to simplify claim procedures and provide investors with direct access to institutions responsible for resolving issues related to unclaimed dividends, shares and other investor services. (ANI)