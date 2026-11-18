Lower Gold Prices and Wedding Season Support India Jewellery Demand

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Lower gold prices and the ongoing wedding season are expected to support jewellery demand in India, although any significant increase in prices could temper buying, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in its latest report.

"Lower prices and the ongoing wedding season should support jewellery demand, though any material rise in prices could temper buying. Investment demand is expected to remain steady," the council said. It also stated that Gold demand remained healthy during the key festive period of Dhanteras and Diwali, with retailers across India reporting higher footfall and sales.

"Market feedback indicates that gold demand was strong during the key festive period of Dhanteras and Diwali, with retailers across India reporting higher footfall and sales," the WGC said. Buying was broad-based across regions, with both jewellery and bars and coins witnessing healthy demand. Retailer estimates indicated that festive gold demand in value terms increased 15-25 per cent year-on-year, while volumes remained largely flat to slightly higher. Jewellery sales performed better than a year ago, supported by an increase in customer numbers, although consumers opted for lighter pieces.

"Promotional offers, newer designs and lightweight jewellery helped attract buyers," the report said. Old-gold exchange accounted for 40-60 per cent of overall sales at many retailers, although some reported a marginal decline as prices softened. Gold prices came under pressure in October and November, weighed down by expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes, a stronger US dollar and investor selling. International gold prices fell 6.3 per cent in October to USD 3,913 per ounce, marking a second consecutive monthly decline. Prices declined further to USD 3,870 per ounce by November 12. Meanwhile, Indian gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their fifth consecutive month of net inflows in October, indicating continued investor interest despite price weakness. The council said investors appeared to be using price dips as buying opportunities. In the domestic market, gold prices fell by more than 2.33 per cent on Wednesday, trading at Rs 1,31,095 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold. Prices have corrected by more than 15 per cent over the past three months. (ANI)