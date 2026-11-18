A group of people who had stopped to assist a young man lying on a road in an intoxicated state were run over by a speeding college bus in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. In the video, a few individuals are seen standing on the Machhiwara-Kuhara road in Ludhiana with their two-wheelers, attempting to shift the man who is laying on the road to a safer area and engage in conversation with him. Abruptly, they were run over by a yellow bus that approached from behind. A small child was also present at the scene.

According to Kirandeep Singh, who was hurt in the collision, he was traveling to Machhiwara to get his automobile fixed. He and others, including a guy known as "Khalsa Ji," stopped to assist a young man on a scooter who was laying on the road in a drunken state. The individual was being moved off the road in the direction of a nearby gas station.

Pradeep Singh, another wounded individual, described how the vehicle struck him so forcefully that his turban was knocked off and landed far away. He suffered severe injuries to his legs, back, and neck.

Kirandeep said that the bus driver seemed drunk. He stated he believes it could have been a planned attack because of the way the bus hit them. After the incident, bystanders called the police, and the driver was then taken into custody.

Watch Viral Video

A tragic accident took place on Machhiwara Kuhara Rd in Ludhiana when a speeding college bus rammed into 4 people helping an intoxicated scooter rider and ran them over. All 4 are seriously injured and the police has taken the bus driver into custody.

#News #LatestNews #OnSpot OnSpot (@onspot_in) November 17, 2026

The injured have also claimed that because it was a Sunday and there was no doctor on duty at the Machhiwara hospital, they were given injections under the pretense of "first aid" before being taken to another facility.