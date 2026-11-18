MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Big Ticket has announced the launch of its first-ever cricket competition, the Big Community Tournament, supported by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The 8-over, tennis ball cricket tournament will give cricket enthusiasts the opportunity to compete against teams from across the UAE for a chance to win an Dh100,000 grand prize, with registration and participation completely free.

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How to register?

Registration opened on November 3, and will be on till November 30, 2026, Big Ticket said on Wednesday. UAE residents aged 18 and above can participate.

To register, teams must consist of 16 players, including the team captain, and complete the registration form on Big Ticket's official website. Participation is completely free, with no Big Ticket raffle ticket purchase required.

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Following the registration deadline, an electronic draw will take place on December 1 to select up to 32 eligible teams, with eight teams representing each of the four regions: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. The selected teams will be announced during Big Ticket's live draw show on December 3.

Tournament format and rules

The tournament will see up to eight selected teams compete within each region until one regional champion remains. The four regional winners will then advance to two semi-final matches, with the winning teams going head-to-head in the final to determine the overall tournament champion.

The Emirates Cricket Board will oversee the cricket matches and tournament rules, with official jerseys provided to each participating team for their matches.

When will the matches take place?

The tournament will follow the schedule below:

December 13, 2026: Sharjah regional matches

December 20, 2026: Abu Dhabi regional matches

December 27, 2026: Dubai regional matches

January 3, 2027: Northern Emirates regional matches

January 3, 2027: Finals day teams announced live on draw show

January 17, 2027: Finals match in Dubai

Prizes

The tournament will give participating teams the opportunity to compete for the following prizes:

Tournament Champions: Dh100,000

Tournament Runners-Up: Dh25,000

Regional Winners: Dh10,000 each for four winning teams

As the prizes are cumulative, the overall tournament champions could take home a combined Dh110,000.

The Big Community Tournament will also recognizes the people behind the scenes who make every match happen. From early morning practice sessions to the friendships built on the field, the initiative celebrates the commitment, teamwork and determination that define community cricket.

Reflecting Big Ticket's 'Make It Happen' message, the tournament gives players an opportunity to turn their shared passion into an achievement they can celebrate together.

Teams that register but are not selected through the electronic draw to take part in the matches get a chance to be in the running to win complimentary community cricket kits.

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