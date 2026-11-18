MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Cassava Technologies ( ), a global technology company of African heritage, and Mauritius Telecom (MT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Africa Tech Festival to develop a strategic partnership focused on strengthening compute and model access for MT's AI services and exploring opportunities for myt Learn, MT's AI-powered education platform, in South Africa and other African markets.

Cassava's NVIDIA-powered AI Factory in Cape Town is Africa's most powerful supercomputer. The partnership combines this computing scale, Cassava's AI platforms and regional reach with MT's own AI products, local language capabilities and operating experience.

“Realising AI's promise in Africa requires more than potential; it takes infrastructure, technology, and proven expertise. By pairing Mauritius Telecom's AI products and operating experience with Cassava's AI infrastructure and reach, we aim to bring locally relevant AI services and education solutions to more African markets,” said Ziaad Suleman, SVP Cassava Technologies for South Africa and Botswana.

“We are building AI capability in Mauritius that can also serve other African markets. With myt Learn, we are already putting that capability to work in our schools, supporting both students and teachers. This partnership brings together products we have developed and Cassava's infrastructure and reach to take that work further. Our ambition is to make trusted AI useful and accessible, while ensuring that those responsible for its use retain meaningful control,” said Veemal Gungadin, CEO of Mauritius Telecom.

The companies will explore access to Cassava's AI Factory as an additional source of on-demand computing capacity for MT's AI offerings, alongside access to AI models through CAIMEx, Cassava's AI platform. Cassava capacity and model access would be used only for workloads where customers permit it. These options would complement MT's existing myt AI Cloud platform and infrastructure in Mauritius, and could support its expansion into other African markets.

In education, the partners will jointly assess opportunities for myt Learn, starting with South Africa's public and private education sectors, with potential expansion into other Cassava markets. Created by MT and rolling out in Mauritian schools for selected grades, myt Learn provides curriculum-aligned guided lessons, a multilingual AI tutor and personalised revision. Teachers have access to performance insights and AI tools for marking, test creation and lesson preparation. The platform can be adapted to local curricula and teaching needs.

Together, the companies aim to show how telecommunications operators can bring locally relevant AI services to customers and take African-developed products into new markets.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cassava Technologies.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Through its business units, Cassava provides Connectivity, Colocation, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Compute AI and Payment solutions to mostly enterprise customers in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and UK. Cassava's digital solutions enable its customers in 37 countries to grow, transform, and better serve their own customers.

About Mauritius Telecom:

Mauritius Telecom is the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Republic of Mauritius, serving consumers, businesses and public institutions through its myt brand. Its services span fixed and mobile connectivity, fibre broadband, television, cloud, cybersecurity and AI. MT is building trusted sovereign AI capability through its data centres, compute infrastructure and platforms, including mytGPT, myt AI Cloud and myt Learn. Its strategy connects national digital transformation with opportunities to serve customers and partners across Africa and Asia. For more information, visit .

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