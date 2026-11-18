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In Vakaga Prefecture, in the northeastern Central African Republic, local authorities and residents welcomed the renewal of MINUSCA's mandate, which was adopted on November 12, 2026, by the United Nations Security Council. In this region, which faces persistent security and humanitarian challenges-particularly in areas bordering Sudan and Chad-the Mission's presence is seen as a key factor in protecting civilians, ensuring stability, and fostering socioeconomic development.​

For the residents of Birao, Am-Dafock, Tiringoulou, Boromata, and Ouanda-Djallé, this decision comes amid positive progress in peacebuilding, but also against the backdrop of the consequences of the conflict in Sudan and the violence that occurred in Am-Dafock in June 2026. The continuation of MINUSCA is seen as a strong signal in favor of continuing efforts toward peace, the protection of civilians, and support for national authorities.

Issouf Abdouramane, a community leader and member of the monitoring committee for the Am-Dafock local peace agreement, welcomed the decision, which meets the aspirations of local communities.

“We are pleased with the renewal of MINUSCA's mandate. The Mission has provided us with significant support in our efforts to negotiate and promote peace. From Birao to Am-Dafock, including Ouanda-Djallé, Matala, Dongore, Tiringoulou, and Boromata, MINUSCA works alongside communities and intervenes whenever there is a security issue to protect the people,” he said.

In his view, the people now expect these efforts to continue in order to bring about a lasting improvement in their living conditions.

“We want peace and the free movement of people and goods. We hope that this renewal will strengthen assistance to the people-particularly in Tissifongoro-in terms of access to drinking water, healthcare, and protection. We also hope for improved security in the Vakaga region so that everyone can go about their daily lives in peace,” he added.

Issouf Abdouramane also welcomed the recent deployment of the MINUSCA Force to Tiringoulou, which began on October 26, 2026, to help protect civilians in that area.

Oumar Idriss, a community leader in Toumou, also believes that the renewal of the mandate constitutes recognition of the joint efforts of the Central African Government and MINUSCA in support of peace and security.

“I am pleased with the efforts made to ensure that MINUSCA's mandate was renewed. We saw its actions in Am-Dafock following the attack on June 30, 2026, including support for the deployment of the FACA, the protection of civilians, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid delivery. In Tiringoulou, Sikikede, and Boromata as well, MINUSCA supported national authorities in strengthening the state's presence and better protecting the population,” he emphasized.

In his view, the Mission has played a major role in consolidating peace in the prefecture.“MINUSCA has contributed enormously to stability and social cohesion in Vakaga. Its continued presence is good news for the communities,” he asserted.

Guisma Younouss, a member of the Organization of Central African Women (OFCA), emphasized that the renewal of the mandate represents an opportunity to further strengthen the promotion and protection of women's rights.“We would like to see more training and awareness-raising activities on women's rights in order to promote their participation in development and peacebuilding,” she said.

The prefecture's administrative authorities also welcomed this decision. For the prefect of Vakaga, Judes Ngayoko, the renewal of the mandate confirms the importance of the partnership between the Central African Government, MINUSCA, and humanitarian actors in the search for sustainable solutions to the region's challenges.

“I welcome the renewal of MINUSCA's mandate. Together with MINUSCA and other humanitarian actors, we have accomplished a great deal, especially following the crisis of June 30, 2026, which affected Am-Dafock. MINUSCA has supported the government in protecting civilians, deploying the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), and delivering humanitarian aid. However, security and humanitarian challenges persist in Am-Dafock, Boromata, and Sikikede-areas bordering Sudan and Chad. We must continue our efforts with MINUSCA in these various localities,” he stated.

In Am-Dafock, one of the areas hardest hit by the violence in June 2026, local authorities also expressed their relief. The subprefect of Am-Dafock, Abdel Kader Ramadan, believes that the Mission's presence remains essential for the protection of the people living in this particularly vulnerable border area.

“The people of Am-Dafock and I welcome the renewal of MINUSCA's mandate. Without MINUSCA's intervention, the worst would have happened in Am-Dafock during the attacks of June 30, 2026. We thank MINUSCA for taking in the people at its base to protect them. But security and humanitarian challenges remain because we are in an area with porous borders with Sudan. We hope that the renewal of MINUSCA's mandate will allow the Mission to redouble its efforts in Am-Dafock to better protect the people and consolidate peace,” he said.

For the head of the MINUSCA office in Birao, Amadou Moctar Diallo, this mandate renewal offers a new opportunity to preserve and consolidate the gains made in Vakaga. He added that this renewal also provides an opportunity to strengthen joint efforts with local and national actors to ensure better protection of civilians and lasting peace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).