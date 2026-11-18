Dr Charu Gupta Becomes Mrs Uttar Pradesh Winner & Mrs G1 Second Runner Up 2026 Title At Dream Aura India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: Dr Charu Gupta received the title of Mrs Uttar Pradesh Winner 2026 at AK Pageant's Dream Aura India 2026 Season One. Representing Uttar Pradesh, she also secured the position of Mrs G1 Second Runner-Up 2026.
Her participation brought recognition to her state at a national-level pageant that brought together contestants from different parts of India. The event provided a platform for women to present their personalities, confidence and stage presence.
Representing Uttar Pradesh at a National Pageant
Dream Aura India gave participants an opportunity to represent their respective states and take part in a competition with contestants from different backgrounds. Dr Charu Gupta earned the Mrs Uttar Pradesh Winner 2026 title and was also recognised as Mrs G1 Second Runner-Up 2026.
These titles mark her participation and recognition in the Mrs category at the event.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 Season One was organised by AK Pageant on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.
The event featured Miss Teen, Miss and Mrs categories. Its aim was to celebrate beauty, talent, confidence and individuality while giving participants an opportunity to gain stage experience and showcase their abilities.
The platform also focuses on grooming, personality development, communication and presentation skills.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is a national pageant organisation that provides opportunities for Miss, Mrs and Miss Teen participants through its Dream Aura India platform. The organisation aims to encourage confidence, personal development and state representation through pageantry.
More information about the Mrs category winners can be found here:
Official Website:
Dr Charu Gupta's recognition as Mrs Uttar Pradesh Winner 2026 and Mrs G1 Second Runner-Up 2026 is part of the achievements celebrated at Dream Aura India 2026 Season One.
Her participation brought recognition to her state at a national-level pageant that brought together contestants from different parts of India. The event provided a platform for women to present their personalities, confidence and stage presence.
Representing Uttar Pradesh at a National Pageant
Dream Aura India gave participants an opportunity to represent their respective states and take part in a competition with contestants from different backgrounds. Dr Charu Gupta earned the Mrs Uttar Pradesh Winner 2026 title and was also recognised as Mrs G1 Second Runner-Up 2026.
These titles mark her participation and recognition in the Mrs category at the event.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 Season One was organised by AK Pageant on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.
The event featured Miss Teen, Miss and Mrs categories. Its aim was to celebrate beauty, talent, confidence and individuality while giving participants an opportunity to gain stage experience and showcase their abilities.
The platform also focuses on grooming, personality development, communication and presentation skills.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is a national pageant organisation that provides opportunities for Miss, Mrs and Miss Teen participants through its Dream Aura India platform. The organisation aims to encourage confidence, personal development and state representation through pageantry.
More information about the Mrs category winners can be found here:
Official Website:
Dr Charu Gupta's recognition as Mrs Uttar Pradesh Winner 2026 and Mrs G1 Second Runner-Up 2026 is part of the achievements celebrated at Dream Aura India 2026 Season One.
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