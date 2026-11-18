MENAFN - GetNews) The reference page brings together Google's own search counts, StatCounter share data, U.S. court findings and Alphabet's annual report, and calculates that Google handles about 13.7 billion searches a day.

Thalassery, Kerala - Nov. 18, 2026 - DotVisible has published a statistics page that answers one of the most common questions about the internet: how many Google searches are there per day? The page, titled "How Many Google Searches Are There per Day? 100+ Google Search Statistics (2026)", gathers figures on search volume, market share, zero-click searches, AI search and revenue, and links every number to the organization that produced it.

Many pages online still quote a daily figure of over 3.5 billion searches, a number that comes from a model built on 2014 data. Several other widely repeated figures have no traceable source. DotVisible's page sets Google's own statements beside independent estimates, so readers can see what each number counts and where it came from.

Google says it handles more than 5 trillion searches a year. Based on that statement, DotVisible calculated that Google handles about 13.7 billion searches a day, or roughly 158,549 every second. Google also says 15% of the searches it sees each day have never been searched before.

Google's position in search has changed little over the past decade. According to StatCounter, Google had 91.04% of search engine referrals worldwide in October 2026 and 96.31% on mobile. Its lowest month since 2015 was 89.34%, in October 2024.

The page also tracks what happens after a search. About 68.01% of U.S. Google web searches in early 2026 ended without a click to any website, according to SparkToro's analysis of Similarweb data. Google says AI Overviews had 2.5 billion monthly users by May 2026, and AI Mode reached 1 billion monthly users by July 2026.

Google's own estimates, filed in the U.S. antitrust case, put ChatGPT at 1.2 billion queries a day in March 2025. DotVisible calculated that Google handles about 11 times as many. Alphabet reported $224,532 million in Search & other revenue for 2025.

"Ask how many times people search Google and you will find a dozen answers, most of them years old or with no source at all," said Shobin K Jose, Founder & CEO of IgniteFirst & DotVisible. "We went back to Google's own statements, StatCounter, court filings and Alphabet's annual report, and put every number next to the place it came from. Anyone can check our work, and anyone can use the data."

"The bigger story is what happens after the search," Jose added. "More searches now end without a click to any website, and AI summaries answer a growing share of them. When someone searches your name, what they see on that first screen, and what ChatGPT or Gemini says about you, is your first impression. That is the problem DotVisible works on every day."

Every verified figure on the page, with its source and the formula behind each calculated number, is available as a CSV and Excel download. The page draws on sources including Google, StatCounter, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Alphabet's SEC filings, Pew Research Center, the International Telecommunication Union and SparkToro.

The full Google Search Statistics 2026 page is available at .

More information about DotVisible and its services is available at

About DotVisible:

DotVisible helps founders, executives, consultants, coaches, speakers, authors and other professionals look established and credible when someone searches their name. Its two services help clients earn a personal Google Knowledge Panel and get discovered, recommended and described accurately in AI answers across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity. Founded in 2025 and based in Thalassery, Kerala, India, DotVisible draws on 15 years of SEO experience. DotVisible is independent and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Google, OpenAI, Perplexity or any other AI company.