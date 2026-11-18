MENAFN - GetNews) The reference page brings together data from W3Techs, WordPress, HTTP Archive and Patchstack, and finds WordPress runs 39.3% of all websites and 56.8% of sites with a known CMS.

Shrewsbury, Shropshire - Nov. 18, 2026 - Switchweb has published a statistics page that answers a question site owners, developers and journalists ask often: how many websites use WordPress? The page, titled "How Many Websites Use WordPress? 90+ WordPress Statistics on Market Share, Versions and Plugins (2026)", covers market share worldwide and in the UK, the WordPress and PHP versions sites run, plugins and page builders, speed, security and languages, and links every number to the organisation that produced it.

WordPress market share figures quoted online often disagree, because each source counts a different group of sites. Shares of all websites run lower than shares of sites using a content management system (CMS), since many sites use no CMS at all. The page explains what each figure measures, so readers can quote the right one.

According to W3Techs, WordPress runs 39.3% of all websites and 58.1% of sites using a known CMS. In the UK, it runs 56.8% of sites with a known CMS. Its share of all websites peaked at 43.6% in January 2025 and has fallen 4.3 points since, calculated by Switchweb from W3Techs data.

Many sites are running older software. 32.2% of WordPress sites run a PHP version that no longer gets security fixes, calculated by Switchweb from WordPress and php data, and that share rises to 54.8% when PHP 8.2 reaches end of life on 31 Dec 2026. The official WordPress directory lists 74,540 plugins.

Speed and security are changing too. 45% of WordPress mobile sites passed all three Core Web Vitals in 2025, up from 28% in 2023, according to HTTP Archive. Security firm Patchstack counted 11,334 new vulnerabilities in the WordPress ecosystem in 2025, up 42% on 2024, and 91% of them were in plugins.

"People quote WordPress figures all the time, but they rarely say what is being counted," said Peter White, Founder of Switchweb. "We went back to W3Techs, WordPress, HTTP Archive and Patchstack, and linked every number to the place it came from, so site owners, developers and journalists can check it for themselves."

"The figure that stood out for us is PHP," White added. "A large share of WordPress sites run a PHP version that no longer gets security fixes, and that share will grow when PHP 8.2 support ends. Our WordPress hosting plans include up-to-date PHP versions, and we help customers move existing sites across, so this is something we talk to site owners about every day."

Every verified figure on the page, with its source and the formula behind each calculated number, is available as a CSV and Excel download. The page draws on sources including W3Techs, WordPress, php, HTTP Archive and Patchstack.

The full WordPress Statistics 2026 page is available at blog/2026/11/13/wordpress-statistics/.

About Switchweb:

Switchweb is an independent, family-run UK hosting provider based in Shrewsbury, Shropshire. Founded by Peter White in April 2002, it looks after websites and email for businesses, charities and developers, with web, WordPress, email, charity, education and green hosting plans on a UK cloud platform that runs on renewable energy. Switchweb is not affiliated with or endorsed by the WordPress Foundation or WordPress.

More information about Switchweb and its hosting services is available at .