PALMDALE, Calif. - Nov. 18, 2026 - Origin Heating & Air Inc., a heating and air conditioning company serving Palmdale, Lancaster, Tehachapi, and surrounding communities, has opened a new office at 41770 12th St. W, Suite A, Palmdale, CA 93551. The move establishes a new business location as the company continues to provide residential heating and cooling services throughout the Antelope Valley and nearby areas.

The new office serves as a base for the company's operations, including air conditioning repair, furnace installation, HVAC maintenance, heat pump services, and heating and cooling system replacements. The relocation strengthens the company's local presence as it continues serving customers across multiple Southern California communities.

Origin Heating & Air Inc. works with customers experiencing heating and cooling problems, aging equipment, and changing indoor comfort needs.

"Moving into our new office in Palmdale is an important milestone for our company," said a spokesperson for Origin Heating & Air Inc. "We're proud to continue serving the communities that have supported our business, and this new location gives us a place to build on the work we're already doing throughout the region."

The relocation comes as the HVAC industry continues adapting to updated federal refrigerant regulations and advances in energy-efficient heating and cooling technology. These developments have introduced new considerations for equipment selection, installation procedures, and long-term system performance.

For residents considering HVAC repairs or equipment replacement, the company's HVAC contractors can share information on available heating and cooling options, including newer inverter-driven systems.

The company's new office is located in Palmdale, with services continuing throughout Lancaster, Tehachapi, and surrounding areas.

About Origin Heating & Air Inc.

Origin Heating & Air Inc. is a heating and air conditioning company based in Palmdale, California, serving residential customers throughout Lancaster, Tehachapi, and surrounding Southern California communities. The company provides air conditioning repair, heating system installation, furnace maintenance, HVAC replacement, and heat pump services. Its work includes diagnosing equipment problems, maintaining existing systems, and installing heating and cooling equipment according to manufacturer specifications and applicable industry standards.

For more information about the company, its services, and service areas, visit their sit.