MENAFN - GetNews)Scene from Lorna Blake's animated short film "Miss Lyn & The Poisoned Beans," showing eight-year-old Lyn warning her older brother against feeding poisonous beans to the family's livestock in rural Jamaica. Jamaican-born author and filmmaker brings a family survival story to the screen through an animated short celebrating Caribbean heritage, childhood wisdom and intergenerational storytelling.

TAICHUNG, Taiwan - Nov. 18, 2026 - Jamaican-born author, international speaker and former educator Lorna Blake is introducing her directorial debut, the animated short film Miss Lyn & The Poisoned Beans, as the production begins its international film festival journey. Inspired by an actual event in her family's history, the film explores childhood courage, the importance of listening to young voices and the preservation of Jamaican cultural heritage through storytelling.

Set in rural Jamaica, Miss Lyn & The Poisoned Beans follows eight-year-old Lyn, a young girl who recognizes a potentially fatal danger when her older brother brings home wild, poisonous beans. She warns him against using the beans, but her concerns go unheeded. After the beans are fed to the family's livestock, the decision leads to devastating consequences, establishing the central theme of a child's insight being overlooked despite its importance.

The story has a direct family connection for Blake: the young girl portrayed in the film is based on her own mother and an experience from her childhood. Through the animated production, Blake seeks to preserve a significant part of her family's history while sharing a story that connects Jamaican heritage with a universal message about the value of children's perspectives.

“This story is part of my family's legacy,” says Blake.“My mother was an extraordinary woman, and I wanted to preserve this remarkable moment from her childhood for future generations. Sometimes the smallest voices carry the greatest wisdom. We simply have to listen.”

The move into filmmaking builds on Blake's work as an author. Her memoir, Born to Rise: A Journey from Setbacks to Comebacks & Lessons Learned, has received recognition through the BookFest Award, Book Excellence Award and International Impact Book Award. Her work has focused on personal experiences, resilience and lessons intended to encourage readers facing challenges and navigating major life changes.

For Miss Lyn & The Poisoned Beans, Blake has brought together international animation talent while maintaining a strong focus on the story's Jamaican setting and cultural identity. The production incorporates Jamaican dialogue, traditional rural settings and an original musical score featuring mento, a traditional Jamaican music genre. The score was composed by a Jamaican artist, adding a musical connection to the cultural background of the story.

Produced under the independent banner of Lorna Blake Media, the film also reflects Blake's interest in creating stories that connect generations and introduce audiences to cultural experiences through accessible storytelling.

“Although this story is deeply rooted in Jamaica, its core message is entirely universal,” Blake says.“Children have voices that matter, and their wisdom deserves to be heard on every stage.”

Alongside the film's festival journey, a companion children's picture book is in development. The planned book will extend the story to young readers, families and schools, providing another way to explore its themes of courage, awareness, family history and respect for children's voices.

For Blake, bringing her mother's childhood experience to the screen is also an opportunity to recognize the family influences that shaped her own journey. The project connects her background in literature and education with a new form of creative storytelling, while introducing a Jamaican family narrative to audiences beyond the Caribbean.

Film festivals, cultural organizations and media representatives interested in the production can access information through the film's official website. A digital press kit containing production stills, character posters and director insights is available to verified press representatives and festival programmers upon request.

About Lorna Blake

Lorna Blake is a Jamaican-born author, international speaker and filmmaker. A former social worker and educator, she is the author of the memoir Born to Rise: A Journey from Setbacks to Comebacks & Lessons Learned, which has received multiple literary awards. Having lived, volunteered and worked across several continents, Blake currently resides in Asia, where she continues to develop creative projects focused on personal growth, education, cultural storytelling and intergenerational connections.

Readers, film festival programmers, cultural organizations and media representatives can learn more about Lorna Blake and her work through her official website. Information about Miss Lyn & The Poisoned Beans, including updates on the film's international festival journey, is available at the official film website.