MENAFN - GetNews) Spyder Moving and Storage, based in Oxford, Mississippi, lays out what it expects to change in the moving industry over the next year, and what that means for the companies and customers who move through it.

Oxford, MS - Nov. 18, 2026 - Moving companies used to plan around a predictable peak: late spring through late summer, with a quiet stretch the rest of the year. That pattern is breaking down.

Vladyslav Ladygin, owner of Spyder Moving and Storage, says bookings are starting earlier and staying steadier through months that used to be slow. "People are not waiting for June anymore to lock in a date," he says. "They are calling in January for a move that happens in April, because they got burned by waiting the year before."

Over the next year, Spyder Moving and Storage expects that shift to continue. Companies that still staff and schedule around the old calendar will find themselves short-handed in months they used to treat as downtime.

Storage Stops Being an Afterthought

For years, storage was something a moving company offered almost as a courtesy: a place to put boxes for a few weeks between a move-out date and a move-in date. Spyder Moving and Storage expects that role to grow.

Buyers are closing later. Renters are giving notice before they have a confirmed place lined up. Both situations mean a gap between leaving one address and settling into another, and that gap has to go somewhere.

"We are already building storage into the plan from the first conversation, not adding it on later," Ladygin says. "Over the next year, I think that becomes normal instead of an exception."

Credentials Start to Matter More to the Person Booking

Spyder Moving and Storage holds membership with the American Trucking Association's Moving and Storage Conference and is working toward membership with the International Association of Movers. Ladygin says those kinds of affiliations used to be background information that customers rarely asked about.

That is changing. "People have gotten burned by companies with no real standards behind them," he says. "They are starting to ask who we belong to, not just what we charge."

Spyder Moving and Storage expects more customers to treat industry memberships as a basic filter, the way they already check reviews, over the coming year. Companies without any affiliation to point to will have a harder time closing a skeptical customer.

The Labor Question Decides Who Keeps Up

Every forecast in the moving industry eventually comes back to people. Trucks and equipment are not the constraint. Trained crews are.

Ladygin says the companies that struggle over the next year will not be the ones without enough trucks. They will be the ones without enough people who know how to do the job well, from wrapping furniture correctly to handling a tight stairwell without damage.

"You can rent a truck tomorrow," he says. "You cannot rent experience. That has to be built, and it takes longer than most companies want to spend on it."

What This Means for Someone Planning a Move This Year

For a family or a business planning a move in the coming months, Spyder Moving and Storage says the practical advice has not changed much, even if the market around it has. Book earlier than feels necessary. Ask what storage options exist before assuming it will not be needed. Ask what organizations a company belongs to, and what that membership actually requires of them.

None of that guarantees a smooth move. But a tighter year for scheduling and labor means the gap between a prepared company and an unprepared one, Ladygin says, is only going to get more visible to the people hiring them.

About Spyder Moving and Storage

Spyder Moving and Storage is a moving company based in Oxford, Mississippi, owned and operated by Vladyslav Ladygin. The company is a member of the American Trucking Association's Moving and Storage Conference and is working toward membership with the International Association of Movers. Spyder Moving and Storage provides moving and storage services to customers in Oxford and the surrounding area.