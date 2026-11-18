MENAFN - GetNews) At White Bear Glass, a glass and mirror shop serving the Twin Cities metro from White Bear Lake since 1977, we're putting a spotlight on the sliding shower doors in Oakdale homeowners already rely on us to build and install.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - Nov. 18, 2026 - At White Bear Glass, a glass and mirror shop serving the Twin Cities metro from White Bear Lake since 1977, we're putting a spotlight on the sliding shower doors in Oakdale homeowners already rely on us to build and install.

Oakdale sits in Washington County, on the metro's east side, where some bathrooms have little room. A hinged door could swing directly into the vanity or the toilet, but a sliding door fixes that, since its glass glides along rollers rather than swinging out, leaving the floor in front of the shower clear.

At White Bear Glass, we build each of our frameless sliding shower doors in Oakdale, Minn. around the exact dimensions of the bathroom where we will install it. Our installers work with tempered glass and stainless steel rollers, which keeps the door secure over time and helps it move smoothly. Homeowners choose polished chrome, brushed nickel, or matte black for the hardware finish, and we match their selection to the fixtures already in the room.

We handle every step ourselves. First comes the consultation, followed by an on-site measurement; then our team installs the finished door. Sliding doors aren't your only option. We also build frameless hinged, bypass, and pivot doors, and we'll explain which style fits your shower base and the space around it.

"A sliding door earns its keep in a bathroom where every inch counts," said Berant Meyer of White Bear Glass. "We measure the opening, we cut the glass for that one shower, and we put our own crew on the install. When an Oakdale homeowner slides that door closed the first time, it should feel like it was always part of the room."

This focus builds on the shower door work we've shared before. Last month, we at White Bear Glass described how we measure and fit custom frameless doors for remodels in Vadnais Heights, Minn. The approach in Oakdale is the same one.

Beyond shower glass, our shop handles insulated glass units, custom mirrors, glass shelving, and window glass replacement, along with commercial storefront and heavy glass wall projects. Oakdale homeowners who want a sliding door can request a free, no-obligation quote.

About White Bear Glass

Based in White Bear Lake, Minn., we offer residential and commercial glass solutions across the Twin Cities metro. Our services include shower doors, mirrors, insulated and specialty glass, and custom-cut designs crafted for precision and quality. Learn more at