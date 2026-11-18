MENAFN - GetNews)"Earning my national board certification means the way I coach is held to a national standard. This certification is about making sure the women I work with get what so many of us never did. Someone who actually listens." - Christine HortonChristine Horton, NBC-HWC, RDH, FAAOSH, FADHA, CH-OSE, a women's health coach specializing in PMOS | PCOS, founder of Fusion Health Coaching and creator of The Fusion PATHWAY, has earned National Board Certification as a Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC). The credential is awarded through the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) and recognizes coaches who meet a national standard of training, experience, and professional competence.

(Pictured) Christine Horton - Fusion Health Coaching

Katy, Texas - Nov. 18, 2026 - Christine Horton, NBC-HWC, RDH, FAAOSH, FADHA, CH-OSE, a women's health coach specializing in PMOS | PCOS, founder of Fusion Health Coaching and creator of The Fusion PATHWAY, has officially earned the National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) credential.

For women, choosing a coach can feel like a gamble, and this credential offers a way to know who has been vetted. The NBC-HWC is issued by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). To earn it, coaches complete approved coach training and multiple coaching sessions with clients, then pass a national board exam developed with the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME). According to NBHWC, the term health coach is unregulated, and only coaches who meet the board's standards can use the NBC-HWC title.

Christine Horton brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and education to her coaching work. As a Fellow of the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health (FAAOSH), a Fellow of the American Dental Hygienists' Association (FADHA), and Co-Director of Programs and Advocacy at the PCOS Awareness Association, she connects the pieces for a true whole person approach to health. Christine Horton lives with PMOS | PCOS herself, so this work is personal as well as professional.

PMOS stands for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, the new name for PCOS. The change reflects what many women have known for a long time. This condition is not just about the ovaries. It involves hormones, metabolism, and inflammation, and it looks different from one woman to the next. Christine's coaching meets women where they are instead of handing them one more rigid plan.

Christine Horton's oral systemic background is a big part of what sets her work apart. Gum inflammation and overall inflammatory load can play a role in hormonal and metabolic health, yet the mouth is rarely part of the conversation. Years in the dental chair in both Canada and the US showed Christine how often it gets left out of the bigger picture.

"Women tell me the same thing over and over. They've been dismissed, rushed, or handed a list of rules that didn't fit their life," said Christine Horton. "Earning my national board certification means the way I coach is held to a national standard. This certification is about making sure the women I work with get what so many of us never did. Someone who actually listens," added Christine Horton.

Her one on one coaching is built on that, bringing the medical, dental, and lifestyle pieces together so women can finally see how it all connects. The Fusion PATHWAY, Christine Horton's 12 week signature coaching program, is where that work happens. Women who want to know if coaching is the right fit can schedule a free discovery call on the company website.

Beyond one on one coaching, Christine co-hosts a monthly virtual support group through the PCOS Awareness Association, where women can connect, share, and feel less alone. For her, advocacy and coaching go hand in hand. Both start with listening.

To learn more about Christine's work in oral systemic health and women's wellness, visit the links below.

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About Christine Horton

Christine Horton, NBC-HWC, RDH, FAAOSH, FADHA, CH-OSE, is a women's health coach specializing in PMOS | PCOS. She is the founder of Fusion Health Coaching, creator of The Fusion PATHWAY, and known as the PMOS | PCOS Glow Hygienist. She brings the medical, dental, and lifestyle pieces together for a true whole person approach to health. She lives with PMOS herself, so this work is personal as well as professional, and she's on a mission to help women feel heard and finally put the pieces together.

About the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC)

The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching sets professional standards for the health and wellness coaching field. Working in partnership with the National Board of Medical Examiners, it offers the board certification exam that leads to the NBC-HWC credential, so the public can choose coaches who meet a recognized standard of knowledge, skill, and ethical conduct.

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