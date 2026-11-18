MENAFN - GetNews)The New Virtual Worlds The New Virtual Worlds, a book publisher in Lawton, is putting its work in front of local readers this November ahead of Small Business Saturday. Readers can find fiction, non-fiction, children's and young adult authors through a publisher that has operated in their city since

LAWTON, OK - Nov. 18, 2026 - The New Virtual Worlds, a book publisher in Lawton, is putting its work in front of local readers this November as Small Business Saturday approaches on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The publisher opened in 2014. It lists services in six author categories, from fiction and non-fiction to children's and young adult books.

Its listed hours are 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its service area covers Lawton and the state of Oklahoma.

Key takeaways:



The publisher opened in 2014.

Its services cover six author categories: author, self-published author, fiction author, non-fiction author, children's book author and young adult author.

Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Its listed service area is Lawton and the state of Oklahoma.

Six author categories under one roof

The New Virtual Worlds lists six author services: author, self-published author, fiction author, non-fiction author, children's book author and young adult author. The list spans picture-book readers, teens and adults. A family shopping for a children's title and a novel can find both through one Lawton publisher.

Self-published authors appear on that list by name. Local writers taking that route to print have a publisher in their own city that counts their work as part of its own.

Small Business Saturday on the calendar

Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The New Virtual Worlds is using November to remind readers that a publisher operates in their city. Because it lists itself as open 24 hours, seven days a week, readers can reach it at any hour over the holiday weekend. It has been part of the Lawton business community since 2014.

About The New Virtual Worlds

The New Virtual Worlds is a book publisher in Lawton, Okla., that opened in 2014. Its services span the author, self-published author, fiction author, non-fiction author, children's book author and young adult author categories, and it serves Lawton and the state of Oklahoma. Its hours are listed as open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Learn more at thenewvirtualworlds.