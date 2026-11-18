DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Nov. 18, 2026 - Jomla, a UAE-based e-commerce retailer, has become an authorized retailer of the xBloom Studio coffee machine in the United Arab Emirates. Supplied through xBloom's authorized distributor in the UAE, the machine is now available on Jomla with delivery within 24 hours across the country.

The xBloom Studio received a Gold award at the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 in the Kitchen Appliances category. According to xBloom, the Studio was one of 75 Gold winners selected from nearly 11,000 submissions worldwide.

xBloom introduced the Studio in April 2024 as the successor to the xBloom Original, which received the iF Design Award 2023, a CES Best of Innovation award in 2023, and a place on Time magazine's list of the Best Inventions of 2022.

Design and features

The xBloom Studio combines a coffee grinder, a pour-over brewer and a precision scale in a single unit about 17 cm wide. xBloom says the machine was designed and engineered in California by a former Apple designer.

The grinder uses 48 mm stainless steel conical burrs with 80 grind settings. The built-in scale measures to 0.1 grams up to 1,000 grams, and brewing temperature can be set between 40 and 95 degrees Celsius. Water is poured through a movable spout in central, circular or spiral patterns.

The Studio offers three brewing modes. Autopilot brews from xPods, pre-portioned coffee packs with recipe cards the machine reads by NFC. Copilot brews a user's own beans with recipes from the xBloom app, and Freesolo gives full manual control. According to xBloom, the machine can also be operated entirely from its own controls, without the app. Users can replace the supplied Omni Dripper with their own preferred dripper.

The 946 ml water tank averages about three pour-overs per fill, according to xBloom. The machine can also be connected directly to a water line, which removes the need to refill and suits offices as well as homes. The Studio is built for filter and pour-over coffee and does not make espresso.

Availability in the UAE

xBloom on Jomla lists the Studio in six colours: Black, White, Blue, Green, Sand and Twilight. Orders are delivered within 24 hours across the UAE. Customers can pay by card, cash on delivery, or in four instalments through Tabby or Tamara. Each machine carries a one-year warranty handled by Jomla in the UAE.

"Customers buying a machine at this level want to know it is genuine and supported locally," said Rashed Ahmed, Category Manager at Jomla. "Sourcing through xBloom's authorized UAE distributor and handling the warranty in the UAE gives buyers that assurance, with delivery within a day."

Key facts



Product: xBloom Studio, a grinder, pour-over brewer and scale in one machine

Recognition: iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 Gold, Kitchen Appliances category

UAE retailer: Jomla, authorized retailer of xBloom

Delivery: within 24 hours across the UAE Warranty: one year Warranty

About Jomla

Jomla is a UAE e-commerce retailer founded in 2019 and based in Dubai. The company sells electronics, home appliances and consumer products across the GCC. Its coffee range, including grinders, pour-over equipment and espresso machines, is listed under coffee tools on Jomla. Jomla is an authorized retailer of xBloom in the UAE.

About xBloom

xBloom is a California-based coffee technology company founded by Richard Xu. It makes automated pour-over coffee machines, including the xBloom Original and the xBloom Studio.