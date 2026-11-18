MENAFN - GetNews)Strause Landscape ConstructionUniontown's Strause Landscape Construction is scheduling trenching and French drain work and taking snow plow pre-bookings in Akron, and Bath Township Ohio. Property owners can move water away from foundations now and reserve plowing before the first snowfall.

UNIONTOWN, OH - Nov. 18, 2026 - Strause Landscape Construction, a construction company, is now scheduling trenching and French drain work and taking snow plow pre-bookings for homeowners and commercial property owners in Akron, and Bath Township. Bookings open as winter approaches in Northeast Ohio.

Trenching supports drainage, utility and irrigation projects. French drains move water away from foundations, walkways and parking areas. With plow pre-booking, owners of commercial lots can arrange service before the first snowfall.

Key takeaways:



The company is scheduling trenching and French drain work in Akron, and Bath Township.

French drains carry water away from foundations, walkways and parking areas.

Property owners can reserve snow plowing now, ahead of the first snowfall.

The business has operated since 1998 and holds a 4.6-star rating across 69 Google reviews. Call 330-352-0977 for an estimate or a plow reservation.

Trenching and French drain service

Strause crews dig trenches for three kinds of projects: drainage, utility lines and irrigation. The same crews install French drains, which collect water and route it away from the places it does damage, such as foundations, walkways and parking areas. Homeowners and commercial property owners can both book the work. Residential customers with a failing French drain can request a repair, not just a new installation.

Snow plowing booked ahead of the season

Strause is also taking snow plowing pre-bookings, and commercial lots are among the properties it clears. An early reservation puts a property on the schedule before the first snowfall. Plowing joins the company's other services: landscaping construction, retaining walls and bob cat work.

How to book

Homeowners and businesses in Akron and Bath Township can call Strause at 330-352-0977 or visit strauselandscapeconstruction to request an estimate for trenching or drain work, or to reserve plowing service. The office is open on Saturdays.

About Strause Landscape Construction

Strause is a construction company based in Uniontown, Ohio, and has been in business since 1998. It handles landscaping construction, retaining walls, bob cat work, trenching, French drains and snow plowing for properties in Akron and Bath Township. It holds a 4.6-star rating across 69 Google reviews. Learn more at strauselandscapeconstruction.