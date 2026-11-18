MENAFN - GetNews) The Gracefull Table Catering Co is working toward opening a pay-what-you-can community restaurant in Garland. Guests will be able to pay the suggested price, pay less, pay extra to help others or eat at no cost, and everyone gets the same meal.

GARLAND, TX - Nov. 18, 2026 - The Gracefull Table Catering Co, a caterer founded in 2018, is working toward opening a pay-what-you-can community restaurant in Garland. Guests will be able to pay the suggested price, pay what they can, pay extra to help others or eat at no cost.

The project runs under the name The Gracefull Table Community Kitchen. In its plan, the bill has no bearing on the meal. Whatever they pay, every guest will receive the same welcome, the same quality meal and the same dignity.

Key takeaways:



The Gracefull Table Catering Co is building toward a pay-what-you-can community restaurant in Texas.

Guests will choose from four options: the suggested price, what they can afford, extra to help others, or a free meal.

The effort is organized as The Gracefull Table Community Kitchen. The Gracefull Table has offered catering, family meals and baked goods since 2018 and is open seven days a week.

How the pay-what-you-can model works

At the planned restaurant from The Gracefull Table Community Kitchen, the menu price will be a suggestion, not a requirement. Guests who can cover it pay that amount. Those on a tighter budget pay what they can. Anyone who wants to help can pay more than the suggested price to support other diners. And guests who cannot pay anything can still sit down to a meal at no cost.

The guest decides what to pay. The plate and the welcome stay the same at every price.

What will the restaurant mean for Garland residents?

The community restaurant from The Gracefull Table Catering Co would give neighbors a place to eat out that does not depend on what is in their wallet that day. Diners who pay extra cover meals for others at the same tables.

From catering to a community restaurant

The Gracefull Table Catering Co opened in 2018. Its kitchen makes catering, family meals and baked goods for customers within a 10 to 20 mile radius. The community restaurant brings that same cooking to guests at every income level.

About The Gracefull Table

The Gracefull Table Catering Co is a caterer in Garland, Texas, offering catering, family meals and baked goods. Founded in 2018, it is open seven days a week and serves a 10 to 20 mile radius. Learn more at thegracefulltable.