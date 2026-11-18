United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Acclaimed competitive intelligence expert and author Ellen Naylor has received the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award for her book, Loosen Their Lips: How to Capture the Information You Seek During a Conversation. Drawing on more than 40 years of experience uncovering hard-to-find information, Naylor shares proven techniques for transforming conversations into opportunities for discovery, connection, and meaningful insight.

In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, social media, and instant online searches, Loosen Their Lips emphasizes a powerful yet often overlooked resource: human conversation. Naylor demonstrates how to move beyond superficial exchanges, establish trust, ask more effective questions, and uncover information that technology alone may not provide.

The award recognizes a practical guide that blends decades of real-world competitive intelligence experience with actionable strategies for mastering the art of conversation. From preparing for conversations to recognizing subtle cues, Naylor equips readers with tools to communicate more effectively and discover what they don't know.

The book introduces readers to a systematic approach for conducting productive conversations, including techniques for building rapport in less than 30 seconds, becoming grounded and attuned to others, practicing active listening, and using elicitation techniques to encourage more revealing discussions.

In its review, Literary Titan praised the book's practical approach, noting, "The strongest advice is simpler and more durable: learn the subject, notice changes, ask for clarification, check what you've heard against other sources, and leave the person glad he spoke with you."

The review also highlighted Naylor's ability to translate extensive professional experience into accessible lessons, recommending the book to competitive intelligence practitioners, customer researchers, product marketers, and sales professionals who regularly conduct interviews.

Beyond the business world, Loosen Their Lips offers valuable guidance for anyone seeking to become a more confident, observant, and effective conversationalist. Naylor emphasizes that successful information gathering begins with genuine curiosity, empathy, thoughtful preparation, and the ability to make others feel comfortable sharing their experiences.

Industry expert John A. Nolan III, author of Confidential: Uncover Your Competitors' Top Business Secrets Legally and Quickly, and Protect Your Own, also praised Naylor's work, stating, "Ellen has well and truly nailed it!" He commended her ability to bring together proven competitive intelligence tools and elicitation techniques in one accessible resource.

With its Literary Titan Book Award recognition, Loosen Their Lips reinforces Naylor's reputation as a leading authority on competitive intelligence and the power of human connection.

Loosen Their Lips: How to Capture the Information You Seek During a Conversation by Ellen Naylor is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit either retailer to purchase your copy and start transforming the way you communicate.

About the Author

Ellen Naylor is a pioneering competitive intelligence and Win/Loss analysis expert with more than 40 years of experience helping organizations uncover valuable insights and make smarter business decisions. In 1985, she established Bell Atlantic's (now Verizon) competitive intelligence program for enterprise marketing. She founded Business Intelligence Source, a competitive intelligence consultancy, in 1993.

A sought-after speaker and educator, Naylor has delivered hundreds of presentations, workshops, and webinars worldwide, specializing in elicitation and Win/Loss analysis. She is also the author of the award-winning Win/Loss Analysis: How to Capture and Keep the Business You Want.

Born and raised in Japan, Naylor brings a global perspective to her work. She earned a BA in International Studies from the University of Notre Dame, where she was among the second graduating class of women, and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business. Fluent in French, she combines international experience, business expertise, and a lifelong passion for human connection to help others unlock the power of conversation.