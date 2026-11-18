MENAFN - GetNews) BookLife: Rebellion to Tyrants Is Obedience to God“Is Great for fans of: Shoshana Zuboff's The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, and Joel Kotkin's The Coming of Neo-Feudalism.”

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - BookLife, the independent-author platform of Publishers Weekly, reviewed Rebellion to Tyrants Is Obedience to God: Ending the Danger of the Corporate AI Surveillance Machine, by Laurie Thomas Vass.

The BookLife review cited the strengths of the book:

. The book provides detailed proposals for locally controlled economic development that keeps investment capital circulating in local economies, so that regional economic growth“can outrun the dangers of AI surveillance.”

. The book provides a detailed plan for member-owned cooperatives as a model to regulate corporate AI at the local government level to benefit the prosperity of citizens who live there.

. The book provides detailed diagrams and charts to make the proposed regulatory and economic growth model understandable to the book's target market of red state citizens.

. The book addresses the major issues of AI, surveillance, corporate power, automation, and government accountability.

The review was critical of the book's partisan focus on red state citizens.

BookLife stated,“Vass writes to an audience of“red state citizens” to propose restoring local economic and political control through cooperative networks rooted in George Mason and Thomas Jefferson's principles of consent. The book's urgency and tendency toward broad-brush generalizations are exemplified in Vass's insistence that“Red state citizens do not share common ethical values with blue state Democrat Marxists” who“cannot be trusted to uphold their end of political promises.” This framing undercuts the broader appeal to trust, reciprocity, and shared prosperity.”

Vass responded to the BookLife criticism by noting that their criticism exemplifies the political polarization in the United States that any mention of individualism, or the ethical values of Western Civilization, constitutes grounds for attack by the dominant left-wing corporate media.

Vass stated that she writes to give red state conservative citizens a reason to hope for a way out of the dysfunction in the American government and society.

“My mission is to take complex economic and theological issues about how citizens treat each other, and boil those ideas down into a framework that makes sense to ordinary red state citizens, or to paraphrase Jefferson, ideas for self-government that are“self-evident.”

The book is available directly from the Gabby Press website, with a 10% discount off the retail internet price.

About Publishers Weekly and BookLife:

Publishers Weekly is a leading book-industry trade publication covering books, publishing, and bookselling. Its BookLife platform serves independent authors and publishers; BookLife was the source of the review of Rebellion to Tyrants.

About Gabby Press:

Gabby Press is short for The Great American Business & Economics Press. Gabby is the imprint publisher of 15 books about individual liberty and entrepreneurial capitalism written by Laurie Thomas Vass. The Gabby website is connected directly to Ingram for fast printing and shipping.

About Laurie Thomas Vass:

Vass is the inventor of a patented research method for selecting technology stocks, [U.S. Patent No. 7,251,627, issued July 31, 2007], based on her theory of technology evolution. (The Theory of Technology Evolution, 2019). Vass was a successful investment manager, in North Carolina, and was included in Peter Tanous's The Wealth Equation (1999), among 100 of the top investment managers in the world. Before the global SSRN research platform discontinued its author rankings, in July 2026, Vass was ranked in the top 0.1% of approximately 2.5 million authors, worldwide, by author downloads and views.