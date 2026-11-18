MENAFN - GetNews)FreshRobot's AI and Vibe Coding process FreshRobot, a fractional technical team for B2B companies based in Hickory, N.C., has launched Vibe Coding Review and Support services to review, fix and maintain applications business teams build with AI coding tools.

HICKORY, NC - Nov. 18, 2026 - Business teams are building their own software with AI coding tools, and much of it reaches daily use before anyone outside the team has looked at it. FreshRobot, a fractional technical team for B2B companies, has launched Vibe Coding Review and Support services to check those applications, fix what needs fixing and keep them running.

A typical case looks like this:

A sales operations manager uses AI to build a quoting helper over a weekend, or a marketing lead builds a portal for distributors. The tool works, colleagues start using it, and within a few months it holds customer records and connects to the CRM. Permissions were never set, and nobody knows how to update it without breaking something.

The risk is measurable. ISACA reported in 2026 that researchers analyzing apps built on popular vibe coding platforms found more than 5,000 with little or no security controls, and nearly 40% of those exposed sensitive information.

FreshRobot's review starts with what the application needs to do and who will use it. The team checks the code, who can see which records, how the application handles missing information and failed connections, and how it is hosted, backed up and updated. Findings are sorted into work needed before a wider rollout and improvements that can wait. FreshRobot then makes the agreed fixes with the client's team and IT, and documents how the application runs and who maintains it.

"The people building these tools understand the work better than any outside developer would," said Houston Harris, owner and founder of FreshRobot. "The trouble comes when one person's tool turns into something the company runs on. Our job is to tell them what has to be fixed before that happens, fix it with them, and leave IT with something it can support."

Houston Harris, Founder / Owner of FreshRobot

About FreshRobot

FreshRobot is a fractional technical team for B2B companies, based in Hickory, North Carolina. Working alongside client teams and in concert with IT, FreshRobot implements, connects and supports websites, CRM, automation, reporting and AI applications. Engagements can begin with a focused project or ongoing technical support. Learn more at freshrobot or reach out to contact the team online.