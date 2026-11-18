MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​S&P 500 probes critical support

​The S&P 500 briefly dipped to a five-month low at 7,288 on Tuesday, right between its June lows at 7,294-to-7,238 which offer critical support. Failure there may point to a significant top forming.

While support at 7,294-to-7,238 holds, though, another up leg may be formed with the mid-September low at 7,508 representing the first important upside target.

A rise above the 12 November high at 7,652 is needed for a resumption of the bullish uptrend to be confirmed.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 12 November high at 7,652

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bearish bias while below the 12 November high at 7,652 but above the 9 June low at 7,238

S&P 500 daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​EUR/GBP trades in 1 1/2 year low

Following its minor recovery from its £0.8322 late October low to its 10 November £0.8373 high, EUR/GBP has resumed its descent, so far slipping to £0.8320.

Below this level beckons the late March 2025 trough at £0.8316 and, if slipped through, the October 2024 and February 2025 lows at £0.8295-to-£0.8292.

The September-to-October downtrend line at £0.8341 offers immediate resistance, followed by the 10 November peak at £0.8373. Further resistance may be spotted at the 28 October high at £0.8380 and at the 26 October high at £0.8402.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 10 November high at £0.8373

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 26 October high at £0.8402

E​UR/GBP daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​Silver drops towards October 2025 low

The ​Silver price has resumed its descent and eyes its September-to-October 2025 lows at $45.9110-to-$45.5505 per ounce. This key support zone is expected to offer at least interim support.

Were this not to be the case, the 23 September 2025 high at $44.4675 would be next in line, followed by the August 2011 high at $44.2183.

Minor resistance may be encountered around the early November low at $48.6165.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 10 November $53.7290 high

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 20 October high at $58.6075

Silver daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView Important to know

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