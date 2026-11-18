11 Dead In Thailand Fire: Police
The cause of the fire was under investigation, said the officer, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries from broken glass, he added.
Thailand's approach to health and safety regulations -- particularly in bars and nightclubs -- has long raised concerns July, a crowded Bangkok bar was engulfed in flames and smoke, killing around 40 people after an electrical short circuit triggered the blaze, authorities said.A fire tore through the capital's Santika club during New Year celebrations in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.
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