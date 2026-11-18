MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

DEAD SEA, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Preliminary sessions and specialized sectoral meetings for the Jordan-EU Investment Conference kicked off Wednesday at the Dead Sea, laying the groundwork for the official inauguration on Thursday under the royal patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The opening day brought together government officials, private sector leaders, investors, and representatives from financial and developmental institutions to explore cooperation avenues and forge business-to-business partnerships between Jordanian and European firms in high-priority economic sectors.

Discussions focused on the conference's primary pillars, which encompass water and infrastructure, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, energy, high-value industries, and transport and logistics, with the ultimate aim of translating investment prospects into actionable, bankable projects.

Wednesday's agenda featured specialized sectoral dialogues covering transport, energy, industry, trade, technology, and urban development, alongside a joint EU-Jordan technical business presentation.

Sessions examined topics such as Aqaba's maritime and industrial assets, capital markets mobilization, the Queen Alia International Airport Free Zone, the Amra City project, SME partnerships, digital talent development, solar energy capacity, Jordan's potential as a regional energy and mining hub, and public-private infrastructure partnerships.

The high-profile main event on Thursday will feature European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen alongside senior officials, international financiers, and business executives. The conference will showcase a portfolio of more than 41 investment opportunities valued at over $15 billion, designed to deepen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union, attract qualitative investments, drive economic growth, and create jobs.

Discussions during the main sessions will center on five core tracks. Under technology and the digital economy, participants will explore software, digital services, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centers, and semiconductors to position Jordan as a regional tech hub. The future of energy track will examine renewable energy, storage, grid development, green hydrogen, and green ammonia, along with requisite regulatory and financing frameworks.

High-value industries will focus on industrial partnerships, technology transfer, value-chain development, and export capabilities, while logistics and infrastructure will highlight investments in transport, railways, and strategic projects facilitating trade and market connectivity. Finally, water security will address innovative technologies and bankable projects to secure sustainable water supplies.

Additional plenaries will review Jordan-EU strategic ties and regional resilience, macroeconomic performance, public-private financing mechanisms, Jordan's competitive edge, regional economic integration and reconstruction, and overall investment prospects.

//Petra// AA