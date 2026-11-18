MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian Airlines said Wednesday that dense fog at Queen Alia International Airport forced the diversion of three incoming flights to Aqaba and delayed several others before landing operations resumed following an improvement in visibility.

The airline said flights arriving from Erbil, Baghdad and Damascus were diverted to King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba due to low visibility and airport landing restrictions.

Royal Jordanian Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali said the airline's aircraft and flight crews are equipped and qualified to operate under Category III (CAT III) low-visibility conditions. However, he noted that landing operations remain subject to the airport's equipment, systems and approved operational procedures.

Majali said similar weather conditions on Tuesday had resulted in the diversion of 10 flights to Marka, Aqaba and Cairo airports.

He explained that diversions and delays disrupt aircraft rotations and flight schedules, causing knock-on effects across the airline's network even after normal landing operations resume.

Majali apologized to passengers for the disruption and delays, stressing that Royal Jordanian is working to restore its flight schedule and minimize the impact on travelers as quickly as possible.

He reaffirmed that passenger safety remains the airline's highest priority.

//Petra// RZ