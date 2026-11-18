MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Senator Ahmad Al-Khadhari, President of the Jordanian Exporters Association, emphasized the strategic importance of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference in strengthening economic, commercial, and investment ties between Jordan and the European Union, while unlocking broader avenues for Jordanian exports to penetrate European markets.

Al-Khadhari stated that the conference serves as a vital platform to foster direct networking between Jordanian companies, exporters, and their European counterparts. He noted that such engagement helps build sustainable trade relationships, familiarizes local producers with European market demands, and explores new opportunities to market national products and expand their footprint abroad.

He explained that boosting Jordanian exports necessitates broadening communication channels with European importers, distributors, and corporate entities to establish long-term commercial partnerships, diversify export destinations, expand the national product base, and capitalize on opportunities within the European market.

The conference showcases the production capabilities and competitiveness of Jordanian industries, highlighting the quality and diversity of national goods alongside investment prospects in the Kingdom to encourage joint ventures between the Jordanian and European private sectors, Al-Khadhari added.

He noted that the event's significance extends beyond increasing trade exchange to attracting European investments and establishing new production and manufacturing projects in Jordan, which stimulates economic activity and generates employment opportunities. Developing these economic relations also facilitates technology transfer, expertise sharing, and enhanced cooperation in production and marketing, raising the value-added of Jordanian goods and their global competitiveness.

Al-Khadhari stressed the necessity of leveraging the conference's outcomes to forge direct ties between Jordanian exporters and European firms, transforming preliminary understandings into tangible trade agreements and export opportunities that serve mutual private-sector interests.

He called for continued efforts to address challenges facing Jordanian exports to Europe, streamline procedures to facilitate market access, and elevate the readiness of national products to meet European quality and standardization requirements. He emphasized that tapping into the European market requires integrated efforts between the public and private sectors, intensified participation in economic exhibitions, upgraded promotional tools, and an expanded network of commercial partners.

The Jordanian Exporters Association remains committed to enhancing communication between exporters and external markets, Al-Khadhari affirmed, describing the conference as a crucial milestone in elevating Jordan-EU economic cooperation to foster export growth, investment, and job creation.

According to the latest foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics, national exports to EU member states rose by 11.4 percent during the first eight months of the year, reaching JD 411 million compared to JD 369 million during the same period last year.

//Petra// AA