MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, a former International Space Station commander who has spent more than 500 days in space, shared his experiences with students and researchers during a scientific event hosted by Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT).

Organized in cooperation with the Jordanian Astronomical Society (JAS), the event drew more than 240 participants from Jordanian universities and schools, offering insights into space exploration, life in microgravity and the challenges of long-duration missions.

Skripochka, who holds the title of Hero of the Russian Federation and commanded the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, discussed key milestones in his career, including spacewalks and the scientific and operational demands of working aboard spacecraft.

The visiting delegation included Unity Charity Foundation President Alena Kuzmenko, former NASA nurse Roxana Batsmanova and the foundation's international projects coordinator, William Schneider Rabello.

PSUT President Dr. Wejdan Abu Elhaija met with Skripochka alongside JAS President Dr. Ammar Sakaji and members of the university's Council of Deans to discuss space science education, research and opportunities for international academic cooperation.

The delegation also toured the university campus and met with students.

Abu Elhaija said the visit reflected the university's commitment to connecting students with international scientific expertise and expanding learning opportunities beyond the classroom.

She emphasized the growing importance of space science in technological advancement and the need to strengthen partnerships with international research institutions.

During the event, the delegation presented the Unity Charity Foundation's initiatives to promote space awareness, including programmes that send drawings, artwork and messages from children with cancer into space aboard rockets and spacecraft.

Sakaji delivered a presentation on space diplomacy and its contribution to peace, international cooperation and sustainable development, highlighting the role of scientific collaboration in strengthening ties across borders.

The presentation was held in connection with UNESCO's World Science Day for Peace and Development, observed annually on November 10.

The Jordanian Astronomical Society thanked PSUT for hosting the event and acknowledged the participation of the Jordanian Physical Society and its Shihab Youth Team.

The event underscored the importance of cooperation between academic institutions and scientific organizations in promoting space education and expanding opportunities for young Jordanians to engage with international experts.

//Petra// RZ