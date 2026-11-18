MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AQABA, Nov. 18 (Petra) – The 35th Jordan Open Golf Championship gets underway Thursday at the Ayla Golf Courses in Aqaba, drawing 80 players representing 17 countries in a milestone sporting event that highlights the tournament's expanding international reach and solidifies Aqaba's standing as a premier destination for specialized sports competitions and sports tourism.

Running from November 19 to 21 following the close of registration, the tournament features competitors from Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Brazil, Botswana, Britain, Italy, China, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Canada, Colombia, and the United States.

This geographic diversity serves as a defining feature of the current edition, exposing Jordanian golfers to varied playing styles and competitive frameworks while offering an international platform to showcase Aqaba's advanced sports infrastructure and tourism offerings.

Beyond competitive outcomes, the championship aims to bolster golf's role within Jordan's sports tourism product, leveraging international events to attract visitors and their entourages while extending stays by pairing athletic competition with Aqaba's leisure and recreational experiences.

Organized by the Jordan Golf Federation and hosted by the Ayla Oasis Development Company in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the tournament forms part of the 2026 calendar of sports and tourism events.

Mansour Al-Kabariti, Public Relations Manager at Ayla Oasis Development Company, stated that hosting the championship aligns with the company's strategy to anchor Aqaba on the global sports tourism map, diversifying visitor experiences by combining high-level competition with integrated tourism. He emphasized that participation from 17 countries broadens international engagement and introduces Ayla and Aqaba to new audiences.

Jordan Golf Federation President Jaafar Hajjawi noted that sustaining the championship through its 35th edition underscores the importance of preserving and elevating the event's technical and organizational standards. He pointed out that international participation provides local players with essential exposure to diverse playing techniques, raising their readiness while expanding interest in the sport regionally and globally.

Ayla's championship course features an 18-hole layout designed by world-renowned golfer Greg Norman, alongside a golf academy and a floodlit 9-hole practice facility spanning approximately 800,000 square meters. The club's sustainability record is highlighted by 13 accolades received under the Sustainable Luxury Awards across 2024, 2025, and 2026 in desert, mountain, championship, and 18-hole categories.

The tournament is organized by the Jordan Golf Federation with support from official partners including Ayla Golf Club, Hyatt Hotel, Bank al Etihad, and Zain Jordan, alongside institutional sponsors and supporters including ASEZA, Aqaba Development Corporation, Haval, Clix Digital, Club Car, Toro, Redexim, Nestlé, The R&A, the Arab Golf Federation, the Jordan Olympic Committee, and Wael Al-Qadi.

//Petra// AA