MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Bannu: The body of a police constable, Javed Khan, was recovered from the jurisdiction of Township Police Station in Bannu.

According to police, Javed Khan was deployed on duty with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). His body was shifted to a hospital.

It is worth mentioning that another police constable, Zahid, was also killed in Bannu a day earlier.

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Meanwhile, in Lakki Marwat, the personal vehicle of Younis Khan, president of the Police Peace Committee in Begukhel, came under attack, leaving four police personnel injured.

According to police sources, the injured personnel were shifted to Government City Hospital.