MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

RUSTAM, MARDAN: The bodies of two shepherds bearing gunshot wounds were recovered from the Malandari mountain range in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district, police said.

According to police, Rustam police and local residents took custody of the bodies after receiving information about the incident and shifted them to Rustam Hospital.

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The deceased were identified as Zagi Khan, son of Saminullah, and Badshah Zada, son of Bawar. Both belonged to Shamozai area of Swat and had recently been living in Jor Banda Suri Malandari.

Police said no case had been registered in connection with the killings so far, while an investigation into the incident was underway.