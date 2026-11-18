A Golden Dip: Gold Prices Fall Significantly In Pakistan
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola has dropped by Rs10,000, bringing it down to Rs398,936.
The association said the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs8,573 to Rs342,023.
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Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices dropped by $100 to $3,764 per ounce.
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