More Than 80 Settlements Without Electricity In Rivne Region Following Russian Attack
According to him, the power outages affected the northern part of the Rivne region.
No injuries have been reported.
Energy workers have already begun restoration operations.Read also: Russian attacks kill one, injures eight in Kharkiv region
As Ukrinform previously reported, more than 300 settlements in the Rivne region were left without electricity following a Russian strike on the morning of November 17.
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