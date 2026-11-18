MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the power outages affected the northern part of the Rivne region.

No injuries have been reported.

Energy workers have already begun restoration operations.

Russian attacks kill one, injures eight in Kharkiv region

As Ukrinform previously reported, more than 300 settlements in the Rivne region were left without electricity following a Russian strike on the morning of November 17.