MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ministry's press service quoted Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi as saying.

"The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is closely monitoring the vegetable oil sector following Russian attacks on food-processing facilities. Some processing plants have temporarily suspended operations due to security concerns as they work to repair damage caused by the strikes," Vysotskyi said.

He said the shutdowns are temporary and affect only part of the industry. The facilities are expected to resume operations once repairs are completed and security conditions improve.

"Ukraine's domestic market is fully supplied with vegetable oil, and existing processing capacity is sufficient to handle the entire harvest. There is therefore no risk to domestic supplies," the minister said.

Vysotskyi said Ukraine exported 230,000 tonnes of vegetable oil between November 1 and November 15, indicating that export flows continue despite security challenges and temporary disruptions at some plants.

Korolivskyiplant in Kirovohrad region destroyed following Russian strike

The ministry said it remains in close contact with industry associations and market participants, while monitoring conditions at processing plants and assessing the impact of Russian attacks on production and exports.

A clearer picture of potential losses and the broader impact on the sector is expected to emerge over the coming month, the ministry said.

As reported, agricultural holding Kernel has suspended operations at all of its oilseed processing plants and halted seed purchases following large-scale Russian strikes on food industry facilities.

According to the Ukroliiaprom association, Ukraine consumes about 400,000-500,000 tonnes of sunflower oil annually, less than 10% of domestic output, indicating that supplies to the local market remain secure.

Photo: Freepik