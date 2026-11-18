MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

"Last night, Russian forces attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr community. A fire broke out at the impact site, but emergency services quickly extinguished it," he wrote.

According to Bunechko, no reports of deaths or injuries have been received.

Firefighters faced difficulties due to the constant threat of further attacks.

Russian army attacks Dnipro, Dnipro region, injuring six people

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro and the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones starting on the evening of November 17, injuring six people, including a child.