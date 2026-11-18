Russian Forces Strike Market In Zlatopil, Kharkiv Region, Injuring 12 People, Including Child
"The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Zlatopil has risen to 12. Eleven people sustained injuries, including an 11-year-old boy," Syniehubov said.
He noted that all those injured had been hospitalised and were receiving the necessary medical care. One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Another person suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance at the scene, the regional governor added.Read also: Russian forces attack industrial infrastructure in Zhytomyr region
According to Syniehubov, market stalls are on fire at the site of the attack.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 17, 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack. One person was killed and eight others were injured.
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