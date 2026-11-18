MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Zlatopil has risen to 12. Eleven people sustained injuries, including an 11-year-old boy," Syniehubov said.

He noted that all those injured had been hospitalised and were receiving the necessary medical care. One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Another person suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance at the scene, the regional governor added.

Russian forces attack industrial infrastructure in Zhytomyr region

According to Syniehubov, market stalls are on fire at the site of the attack.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 17, 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack. One person was killed and eight others were injured.

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