MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Finance Ministry's press service reported the results on Facebook.

"The equivalent of UAH 11.05 billion was raised for the state budget at today's domestic government bond auction," the ministry said.

Hryvnia-denominated bonds with a 1.2-year maturity and a yield of 15.07% raised UAH 1.146 billion.

Hryvnia-denominated bonds with a 2.3-year maturity and a yield of 16.27% brought in UAH 2.058 billion.

Euro-denominated bonds with a 1.5-year maturity and a yield of 3.05% attracted EUR 157 million.

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Since the start of 2026, the government has raised more than UAH 384.14 billion through domestic government bond auctions. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, total borrowing has reached nearly UAH 2.41 trillion. Funds raised through war bonds are directed toward supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces and strengthening the country's financial resilience.

As previously reported, holdings of domestic government bonds by individual investors reached a record UAH 173.1 billion as of November 2, 2026. Compared with the beginning of October, retail investors increased their holdings by UAH 5.6 billion, or about 3.3%.

Photo: gov