Residential Building Damaged In Russian Attack On Central Odesa
"The enemy attacked Odesa. A residential building in the city centre was damaged," the statement said.
The head of the City Military Administration added that information about possible casualties and the extent of the damage was still being clarified.Read also: Russian forces attack industrial infrastructure in Zhytomyr region
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa on November 15, damaging infrastructure.
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