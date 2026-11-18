MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Energy Ministry provided the update on Telegram.

"New power outages were recorded this morning in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Rivne and Cherkasy regions as a result of enemy attacks," the ministry said.

More than 80 settlements without electricity in Rivne region following Russian attack

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia has launched more than 1,000 strikes against Ukraine's energy sector since September, primarily targeting high-voltage substations.