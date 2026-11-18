Russian Attacks Cause New Power Outages In Eight Ukrainian Regions
"New power outages were recorded this morning in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Rivne and Cherkasy regions as a result of enemy attacks," the ministry said.Read also: More than 80 settlements without electricity in Rivne region following Russian attack
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia has launched more than 1,000 strikes against Ukraine's energy sector since September, primarily targeting high-voltage substations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment