MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Three Azerbaijani basketball clubs will take to the court today for their next games in the regular season of the FIBA Europe Cup.

LANDAU Lions will host Slovakia's Prievidza in the seventh round of Group G. The game will take place at the Baku Sports Palace, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. local time.

The team, coached by Erhan Toker, has recorded one win in its previous six games. With seven points, LANDAU Lions currently sit sixth and last in the group standings.

Another Azerbaijani representative, Ganja, will face Greece's Kolossos away from home in the seventh round of Group C. The matchup will be played at the Kallithea Sports Hall in Faliraki, with the game scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. Baku time.

Ganja, coached by Murat Dikmen, has also secured just one victory in six matches. The team has six points and occupies sixth place in the group.

Neftchi will also be in action today, taking on Latvian side Riga away from home in the seventh round of Group H. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. Baku time.

Neftchi have recorded one win in their first six matches and currently sit at the bottom of the group standings with seven points.

All three Azerbaijani clubs will be looking to improve their results as the FIBA Europe Cup regular season continues.