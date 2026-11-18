MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The U-23 European Boxing Championships are underway in the Croatian city of Poreč, with Azerbaijan's Sabuhi Alizada securing a place in the quarter-finals.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, a total of 276 athletes from 39 countries are competing in the continental tournament. On the second day of competition, another Azerbaijani boxer successfully advanced to the next round.

Competing in the over-90kg weight category, Alizada defeated Armenia's Ishkhan Hovsepyan in the round of 16. His opponent was disqualified after receiving three warnings from the referee.

Alizada will face Bulgaria's Kiril Georgiev in the quarter-finals. Georgiev received a bye in the opening round.

The quarter-final bout is scheduled to take place on November 20.