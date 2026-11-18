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Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, has met with India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, to discuss opportunities for strengthening cultural ties and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Congratulating Abhay Kumar on his appointment as India's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

The minister noted that there are significant opportunities to deepen cultural relations between Azerbaijan and India, promote mutual cultural exchanges, and implement joint projects.

For his part, Ambassador Abhay Kumar thanked the minister for the warm welcome and expressed India's interest in developing cultural relations with Azerbaijan and pursuing new cooperation initiatives.

The diplomat also expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for creating favourable conditions to promote Indian cultural heritage, cinema, and culinary traditions in the country.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-India cultural cooperation and explored its future prospects. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, highlighting opportunities for further collaboration.