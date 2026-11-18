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Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, has met with Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz to discuss bilateral cultural relations and prospects for expanding cooperation.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are based on mutual respect, trust and strategic partnership.

He noted that cultural ties between the two countries have continued to grow over the years. The activities of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Israel, as well as mutual participation in artistic and cultural projects, have made a significant contribution to strengthening these ties.

Ambassador Ronen Krausz expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel across various fields.

The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral cultural cooperation and discussed its future prospects. They also exchanged views on expanding collaboration across different cultural sectors and exploring opportunities to organize joint projects.

The meeting highlighted the importance of cultural exchange in further strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Israel and fostering closer ties between their people.